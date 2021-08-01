JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is €2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

