Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €850.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €811.09 ($954.22).

Shares of KER stock opened at €756.20 ($889.65) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €740.89. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

