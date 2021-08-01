Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $87.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.