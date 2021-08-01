Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the June 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VWAGY stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

