The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $178.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

