UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.57 ($13.61).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.