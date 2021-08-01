GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

