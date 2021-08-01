Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Grows By 86.0%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the June 30th total of 9,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 300,920 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.49 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

