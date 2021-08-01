Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.47 ($4.08).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.