First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ FSEA opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.