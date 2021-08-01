Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

