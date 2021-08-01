Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of HNP stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 868.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

