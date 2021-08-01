Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,118,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 208.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,295,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after buying an additional 875,671 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.