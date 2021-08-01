Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Waste Management, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

WM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Shares of WM opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $149.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

