Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for United Microelectronics Co. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.48%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of UMC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.