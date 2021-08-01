Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

NASDAQ INBK opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $41.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $298.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

