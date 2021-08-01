Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DVN opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

