Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $148.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.