Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 640,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,847,000 after acquiring an additional 184,963 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.