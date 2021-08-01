Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 121 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 121 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,591.15 ($2,078.85).

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.38) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,229.23. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,383.44 ($18.07). The company has a market capitalization of £706.93 million and a PE ratio of 56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

