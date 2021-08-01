ITV (LON:ITV) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on the broadcaster’s stock.

ITV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV stock opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 377.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47.

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £1,935 ($2,528.09).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.