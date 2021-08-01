Neal J. Wilson Buys 70,750 Shares of EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Stock

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) insider Neal J. Wilson purchased 70,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £90,560 ($118,317.22).

Shares of EJFI opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.57 million and a PE ratio of -9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. EJF Investments Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. EJF Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -0.75%.

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

