SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Insider Purchases £19,705.35 in Stock

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) insider Simon Richard Tucker acquired 56,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,705.35 ($25,745.17).

LON SRT opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.70 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51. SRT Marine Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28.62 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 46 ($0.60).

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

