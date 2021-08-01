Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.54. Monro has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

