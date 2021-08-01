Chubb’s (CB) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Shares of CB opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

