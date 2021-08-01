Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TLK opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

