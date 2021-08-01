Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) rose 4.3% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $735.00 to $930.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories traded as high as $748.64 and last traded at $737.33. Approximately 4,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 167,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $707.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $638.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.