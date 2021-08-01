LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading 3.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d+ rating to a c rating. The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $24.86. 39,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,474,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

LC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares worth $90,021. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in LendingClub by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 541,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.80.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

