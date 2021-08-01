Mister Car Wash, Inc.’s (NYSE:MCW) Quiet Period Set To End on August 4th

Mister Car Wash’s (NYSE:MCW) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Mister Car Wash had issued 37,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $562,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MCW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

NYSE:MCW opened at $20.84 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,507,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

