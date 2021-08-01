First Advantage Co.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage’s (NYSE:FA) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 2nd. First Advantage had issued 25,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $382,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE FA opened at $19.61 on Friday. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Advantage stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 588,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.39% of First Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

