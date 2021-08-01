Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 4th

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

