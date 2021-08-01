Lucira Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LHDX) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 4th

Lucira Health’s (NASDAQ:LHDX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Lucira Health had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Lucira Health’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHDX. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,127,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

