Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00. The stock had previously closed at $3,599.92, but opened at $3,365.75. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,340.08, with a volume of 121,616 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 54,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,746,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,459.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.25 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

