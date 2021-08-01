CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $119.00, but opened at $123.47. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $122.94, with a volume of 8,802 shares.

The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 49.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.30. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

