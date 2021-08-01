Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $415.96 and last traded at $409.88, with a volume of 1823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $406.69.

The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 15.85%.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.14.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $96,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

