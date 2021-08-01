Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ambow Education stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -18.88. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ambow Education in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ambow Education by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.