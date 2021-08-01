Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 88.9% in July

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AZMTF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.