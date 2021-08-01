Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Increases By 90.8%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $1.06 on Friday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98.

TKGBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

