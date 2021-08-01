Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HURN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 115,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,533. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

