eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.770-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.52 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,066. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.