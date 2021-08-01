Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $12,777.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,862,695 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

