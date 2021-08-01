Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.60.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,195. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $336.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

