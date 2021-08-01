$212.16 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report $212.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the lowest is $163.67 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $110.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $973.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $799.00 million to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million.

LPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

LPI stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 290,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,774. The firm has a market cap of $884.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $18,715,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

