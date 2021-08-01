The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Brokerages expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $31.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $117.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. 57,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $512.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $114,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

