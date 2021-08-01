Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.53 Million

Analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post sales of $162.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.20 million and the lowest is $158.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $134.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $612.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $738.50 million, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $815.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $346.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oil States International by 26.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 304,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oil States International by 72.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144,194 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oil States International by 14.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oil States International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

