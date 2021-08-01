First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.28 Million

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post $190.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.00 million and the lowest is $185.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $183.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $759.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $745.80 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $753.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 572,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.26. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

