Ghost (GHOST) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $92,710.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.00797886 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00085363 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,990,162 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

