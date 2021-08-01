MoonRadar (MRF) One Day Volume Tops $9,248.00

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, MoonRadar has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. MoonRadar has a total market cap of $623,342.53 and approximately $9,248.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonRadar coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00044068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00103692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00134739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,318.21 or 1.00048588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.00817620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MoonRadar

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,152,282 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

