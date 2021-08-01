Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $5,425,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.