Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.60 Billion

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post sales of $7.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $32.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $38.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,626. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

